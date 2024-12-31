(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – This winter, Arabian Center, Dubai's favorite neighborhood mall, is gearing up to end the year on a high note with a thrilling car giveaway and a host of festive family-friendly activities and unforgettable surprises.

Win big with an exclusive Jetour Car Promotion

In an exclusive promotion running from December 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, shoppers spending AED 200 at any outlet across Arabian Center can enter the raffle draw to win one of three luxurious Jetour cars - two X70 Plus SUVs and one X50 Premium. The vehicles will be prominently displayed throughout the promotion period, offering visitors a firsthand look at these attractive prizes.

Winterland Magic brings Family Rewards

Arabian Center's Winterland activation invites families and children to create magical memories with engaging and interactive activities until January 5, 2025. In addition to enjoying the activities, families are encouraged to capture their most festive family photo at the Winterland activation and share it on social media while tagging Arabian Center to win prizes. Three lucky families will each win a fantastic prize package including an AED 1,000 Mall Gift Card, 4 Cinema City tickets, AED 500 birthday party vouchers from Air Maniax, and a Family Meal Voucher from Jollibee.

Dubai Shopping Festival 30th Anniversary Celebrations

As part of DSF's 30th Anniversary celebrations, Arabian Center has partnered with Dubai Shopping Malls Group on the exciting Shop & Win promotion, running until January 11, 2025. Shoppers spending AED 200 can scan in-store QR codes to enter draws for cash prizes totaling AED 1 million. Weekly draws will be held throughout this period selecting and awarding the winners.

'As we conclude another remarkable year at Arabian Center, we're elevating the shopping experience with exclusive deals, exciting entertainment, and daily surprises for our valued visitors,' said Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center. 'The opportunity to win premium Jetour SUVs and crossovers, combined with our festive Winterland activation and participation in DSF's 30th anniversary celebrations, underscores our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for families and shoppers alike.'