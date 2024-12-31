Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Kakhi Cup 2024 In Georgia
Date
12/31/2024 3:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov (73 kilograms) has won the
Kakhi Cup 2024 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews
reports citing Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation .
He lifted 148 kilograms in the snatch and 181 kilograms in the
clean and jerk. The athlete finished the competition in first place
with a total lift of 329 kilograms (148+181).
Isa Rustamov commented on his successful performance on the
official website of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation:
"As you know, we just returned from the world championship. We
had absolutely no time to rest. The federation's leadership created
all the conditions for my participation in this competition. By
successfully executing all my attempts, I finished the year with a
gold medal. The tragic plane crash that occurred a few days ago
shook us all. I dedicate my victory to the heroic flight crew and
the cherished memory of the passengers who lost their lives in the
accident."
It is worth noting that during the "Kakhi Cup 2024"
international tournament, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani
Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov, presented a commemorative
gift on behalf of the AWF to President of the Georgian
Weightlifting Federation and three-time Olympic champion Kahi
Kakhiaishvili.
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.