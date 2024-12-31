عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Kakhi Cup 2024 In Georgia

Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Kakhi Cup 2024 In Georgia


12/31/2024 3:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov (73 kilograms) has won the Kakhi Cup 2024 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation .

He lifted 148 kilograms in the snatch and 181 kilograms in the clean and jerk. The athlete finished the competition in first place with a total lift of 329 kilograms (148+181).

Isa Rustamov commented on his successful performance on the official website of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation:

"As you know, we just returned from the world championship. We had absolutely no time to rest. The federation's leadership created all the conditions for my participation in this competition. By successfully executing all my attempts, I finished the year with a gold medal. The tragic plane crash that occurred a few days ago shook us all. I dedicate my victory to the heroic flight crew and the cherished memory of the passengers who lost their lives in the accident."

It is worth noting that during the "Kakhi Cup 2024" international tournament, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov, presented a commemorative gift on behalf of the AWF to President of the Georgian Weightlifting Federation and three-time Olympic champion Kahi Kakhiaishvili.

MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044145


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search