Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Kakhi Cup 2024 In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov (73 kilograms) has won the Kakhi Cup 2024 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation .

He lifted 148 kilograms in the snatch and 181 kilograms in the clean and jerk. The finished the competition in first place with a total lift of 329 kilograms (148+181).

Isa Rustamov commented on his successful performance on the official website of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation:

"As you know, we just returned from the world championship. We had absolutely no time to rest. The federation's leadership created all the conditions for my participation in this competition. By successfully executing all my attempts, I finished the year with a gold medal. The tragic plane crash that occurred a few days ago shook us all. I dedicate my victory to the heroic flight crew and the cherished memory of the passengers who lost their lives in the accident."

It is worth noting that during the "Kakhi Cup 2024" international tournament, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov, presented a commemorative gift on behalf of the AWF to President of the Georgian Weightlifting Federation and three-time Olympic champion Kahi Kakhiaishvili.