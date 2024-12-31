Fakeeh Care Announces the Appointment of Dr Sohail Bajammal, to the role of CEO of Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Fakeeh Care Group today announces the appointment of Dr Sohail Bajammal to the role of CEO of Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah.



With over 15 years of leadership excellence, Dr. Bajammal brings a forward-thinking strategic mindset that places a strong emphasis on patient-centered care and operational efficiency. This focus positions him to drive the next phase of growth for the academic medical center in Jeddah, ensuring that patient care remains at the heart of all operations.



"We are very pleased to welcome Dr Bajammal, to the CEO role for our flagship hospital in Jeddah. As a renowned leader within the region’s healthcare sector, Dr. Bajammal is poised to build on his predecessors' achievements, guiding Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah, toward next-generation healthcare delivery. His leadership will strengthen the Group's position as a regional sector leader." said Dr Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group.



Dr. Sohail Bajammal’s impressive career includes several leadership roles. He has served as the CEO of King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah and the CEO of the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation. His leadership was instrumental in commissioning and leading the research center at King Abdullah Medical City, and he also served as an assistant professor of Orthopedics at Umm Al-Qura University.

Dr. Bajammal, a graduate of the Misk Foundation’s “Leaders 2030” program, holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a Master’s-level Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors UK, and a Master’s of Health Research Methodology from McMaster University. He is a Canadian board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Spine Surgery and Trauma fellowships at the University of Calgary. Dr. Bajammal is a Certified Physician Executive and an inaugural member of the Saudi Leadership Society, earning his medical degree from King Abdulaziz University.

Dr. Bajammal has held board positions at the Medical Cities & Specialized Hospitals Council, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, along with the National eLearning Center in Saudi Arabia. He also served as the inaugural Vice President of the Saudi Spine Society, Vice President of the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, and Chair of the AOTrauma Middle East Research Commission. While making a major contribution, as a CBAHI surveyor, to elevating healthcare standards and ensuring sector- wide compliance.



Dr. Bajammal has led strategic turnaround projects for public and private entities, utilizing his leadership expertise, strategic insight, governance acumen and agile execution to drive impactful and sustainable change in the organizations he serves. He expressed his excitement about joining the Fakeeh Care Group. He said, “After many wonderful years of service to government health and education organizations in the Kingdom, I am delighted to join this exceptional Group as Fakeeh Care continues to expand its horizons in scope and scale, with the future promising even greater growth.”



Fakeeh Care Group has numerous projects in the pipeline. With state-of-the-art hospitals planned to open in Madinah and Makkah, ambulatory care centers in Makkah and Jeddah, a substantial seafront hospital in Obhur, and a visionary hub-and-spoke model in Riyadh, its presence in the healthcare landscape is set to grow even further.



Dr. Sohail Bajammal’s appointment aligns with Fakeeh Care Group’s mission of leading quality care delivery, education, innovation and research. His blend of leadership expertise, clinical experience and deep understanding of healthcare standards, combined with a strategic mindset, will be invaluable to Fakeeh Care as it continues to build a fully integrated platform with the delivery of healthcare excellence at its core.











