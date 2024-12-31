Nissan Formula E Team confirms Sérgio Sette Câmara as reserve and simulator driver

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (December 29, 2024) – Nissan Formula E Team is delighted to announce that Sérgio Sette Câmara will be the squad’s reserve and simulator driver for the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Brazilian has been a full-time racer in the series for the last four seasons, putting in several remarkable performances. Previously, he took multiple victories and podiums in FIA Formula 2, before making the switch to the all-electric championship midway through Season 6 (2019/20).

The 26-year-old will work closely with Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato throughout the new campaign to ensure that the Japanese outfit remains a strong contender in the championship. His experience will be very valuable not only in the simulator for event preparation, but also to help the team with its continuous development of the Nissan e4ORCE 05 GEN3 Evo car.

Sérgio will attend his first official event in his new role with Nissan Formula E Team at his home E-Prix in São Paulo this weekend.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “We’re delighted to welcome Sérgio as our reserve and simulator driver for Season 11. He has plenty of experience in the championship and is a very talented racer, so it was a clear choice for us to sign him. Regardless of ability, it’s tough to jump in a Formula E car and be competitive straight away, given its complexity, so we were keen to recruit an experienced driver and ensure we don’t miss any chance to score points in the season, no matter the circumstances. We’ll also benefit from his extensive knowledge of the series in our race preparation, which is always key. I am convinced he will be a great asset to the team and help us achieve our full potential.”

Sérgio Sette Câmara, reserve and simulator driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m thrilled to join Nissan Formula E Team. It’s always been a goal of mine to work with a big manufacturer in the series, and Nissan took a big step forward in Season 10. I believe that, with my experience, I can help the team to keep this momentum going. I’m pleased to become the reserve and simulator driver and contribute to developing the car in the right direction as we enter the GEN3 Evo era. I can’t wait to get started and be in attendance at my home E-Prix this weekend with the squad.”





