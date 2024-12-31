Changan Automobile Fan Festival Celebrates Users Around the World

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, 30 December 2024 — To thank its more than 40 million customers around the world who have made Changan Automobile their preferred mobility choice, the company today held the 9th Fan Festival in the city where it was founded, Chongqing, China. For the event, Changan invited its users from around the world, including those from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, to come together to share their passion for the carmaker and learn more about Changan’s plans to continue transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that meet people’s needs for a better life.



The MEA region, where it now serves more than 400,000 users, is a key focus of the company’s global brand strategy. Since it first entered this market in 1994, Changan has become a trusted partner of the people in the region. Working with over 50 partners, it has built a network of more than 100 stores in the MEA, including the largest ever Changan store outside China, which opened in Iraq in 2024. Thanks to the support of its partners and teams in the region, it has leveraged this strength to become one of the top selling Chinese auto brands in the MEA market.



Innovations that Meet Diverse Customer Needs



With its three brands, Changan, DEEPAL and AVATR, the user centric Changan Automobile is continuing to leverage its advanced R&D capabilities and 40 years of technological innovations to develop and introduce more new models featuring its trend-setting designs and advanced technologies to meet the diverse needs of customers across the Middle East. Changan brings users high quality fashion and practicality with models like the new Changan UNI-S and UNI-V 2.0T. DEEPAL is an innovative digital new energy brand for young tech lovers, while AVATR is a high-end emotional intelligent brand that offers industry-leading capabilities in smart driving and digital experiences.



The company plans to introduce 10 new vehicle models, including the UNI-S and UNI-V 2.0T, alongside future products from DEEPAL and AVATR brands. Changan is committed to offering vehicles that meet users’ demands across various scenarios with advanced electric powertrains and battery systems. Every model is tested under extreme conditions (heat, cold, humidity, altitude) to ensure that customers in the region can enjoy high-quality, reliable vehicles. Changan is also bringing smart cloud services to MEA customers to provide them with a more intelligent, comfortable, and connected user experience.



User-centric Localization and Customer Service Commitment



As part of its commitment to bringing high-quality and trusted products to users in the region, Changan is deepening its localization efforts and will establish a regional headquarters in the Middle East. This will better enable it to explore new opportunities for joint ventures, financial services, and logistics to better serve customers. It is also enhancing its service network for customers in the Middle East by preparing to establish regional subsidiaries and exploring a "dual-engine" strategy of integrated operations and regional dealerships.



Since launching its “Project No. 1” the “Customer Service Project” in 2020, Changan has listened closely to the valuable feedback from local customers and strives to fulfill its service commitments by continually upgrading the skills of its local service talent. To better serve customers and elevate the quality of aftersales service in the region, it hosted the first skills competition in the Middle East and Africa last month.



Customer service is a top priority for Changan. It launched the “withU” customer care program globally to further elevate the customer service experience. The withU program aims to reduce customer response time by 50% through the establishment of spare parts centers and technical support centers. The withU program is already being rolled out in the MEA region and Changan is developing a professional local maintenance team to provide a seamless customer service experience throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Changan has also established a regional parts warehouse center, underscoring its commitment to deepening localization and enhancing customer care.



Changan Automobile looks forward to building even closer ties with its users and partners in the MEA region and working together to promote intelligent, low-carbon mobility and fulfill its mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”.





MENAFN31122024006284014322ID1109044077