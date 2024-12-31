(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 30, 2024: The 12th edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts & Crafts Festival, a global celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship, commenced on December 20, 2024, at the Sargaalaya Arts & Crafts Village in Iringal, Kozhikode. This vibrant event, organized by Sargaalaya, a subsidiary of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), will run for a total of 18 days, till January 6, 2025, and brings together artisans and performers from across the world, showcasing their extraordinary talents and cultural heritage.



The festival was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Public Works, Government of Kerala, Mr. P.A. Mohamed Riyas on December 22, 2024 and presided over by Member of Parliament and President of the Indian Olympic Association, Ms. P.T. Usha.



Hon’ble Minister Mr. P.A. Mohamed Riyas spoke on the progress that had taken place within the tourism sector in the Malabar region. He spoke about the Central Government's approval of the "Sargaalaya Global Gateway to Malabar Cultural Crucible" project, a significant initiative to transform the north Kerala region into a sustainable tourism destination with an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, facilitated by the Kerala Tourism Department. The Minister also spoke about enhancing connectivity through various modes of transportation.



Ms. P.T. Usha, in her remarks, acknowledged how Sargaalaya had established itself on the global tourism map, integrating the diverse cultural experiences of the Malabar region and showcasing its various cultural elements.



This year’s festival features participation from 15 countries and 24 Indian states with over 200 artisans creating a colourful and lively atmosphere that blends traditional and modern craftsmanship. Unique highlights include handloom demonstrations, wooden and bamboo crafts, Arabic calligraphy, pottery, and Theyyam-inspired exhibits. Additionally, the festival hosts a culinary section with 20 food stalls offering a variety of local and international cuisines.



The festival program includes a schedule of live performances. Some of the notable performances that have taken place to date include Swagatha Gaana Nirthavishkaaram by Riya Ramesh; Contemporary Dance by Jalam; Kathak performance by Saranya's Sahasra; and Jugalbandi Performance by Classical Gems.





Welcome in the New Year with Live Performance by 11 - The Band on New Year’s Eve, December 31st. Begin 2025 with Melodic Mappila Songs by Kannur Sherif on January 2, 2025; Ghazals by Namratha on January 3, 2025; Bharatanatyam Performance by Mini PS Nair & Team on January 3, 2025; and Tholpavakoothu Traditional Shadow Puppetry by Rajiv Pulavar on January 4, 2025.



A “Reimagining Malabar Tourism” talk series has been introduced as part of the festival. The initial session, titled "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism Through Culture Arts and Crafts," took place on December 23th with a panel that included Revathy, Padmapriya, Jithin Lal, and Padma Shri. Meenakshi Amma Gurukkal. The talk series aims to facilitate discussions on integrating the cultural heritage of Malabar into the tourism sector.



Other attractions for visitors to the festival include food stalls, a book fair organized by Mathrubhumi, a cartoon zone led by the Cartoon Academy, and handicraft training for children. An underwater tunnel exhibit is also available for viewing.







