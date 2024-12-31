Bright Light Solutions And 365 Retail Markets Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration Paves the Way for Industry-Leading Innovation

TROY, Mich., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Light Solutions (BLS) and 365 Retail Markets today announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions to the market. This collaboration leverages the combined expertise of BLS Engineering and 365 Engineering, led by Anton Rakushkin, to develop cutting-edge technologies that will redefine standards.

BLS and 365 look forward to engaging in this partnership and are confident it will yield significant success and deliver substantial value to both companies and our customers.

About Anton Rakushkin

Mr. Rakushkin, founder of BLS, brings twenty years of experience in retail technology to 365 Retail Markets, including time with Streamware Corporation and Crane Connectivity Solutions. He holds impressive accomplishments in the areas of vending management, including the architecture of Vendmax, an extensively used VMS system across the industry. His achievements also include innovations around data exchange and tools for operator success such as industry-first pre-kit and dynamic scheduling features. Rakushkin has had notable success working closely with both customers and other solution providers to create widely adopted industry standards.

CONTACT:

Navreet Gill

VP of Marketing & Communications, 365 Retail Markets

[email protected]

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hospitality settings and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.



