DALBAR Applauds Financial Firms For Excellence In Contact Center Customer Experience

Leaders Recognized with Service Award for Transforming Customer Care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, the leading auditor of customer service in the services sector, has announced the winners of the 2024 Service Award . This year's recipients have demonstrated exceptional innovation in customer care, successfully navigating the evolving demands of digital transformation while maintaining personal connections with clients. Award winners were selected through an impartial and demanding audit utilizing DALBAR's cutting-edge measurement techniques and technology. The integration of statistical data with human empirical analysis underscores DALBAR's reputation for providing the most dependable service quality measurement available. The standout performers announced today span

the mutual fund, annuity, retirement, and insurance sectors.



Explore this year's award winners by visiting our dedicated award winners' page.



"The financial firms recognized today have redefined excellence in contact center customer service," said Shelley Eramo, Director at DALBAR. "Their success stems from an unwavering commitment to understanding and anticipating client needs. These organizations consistently demonstrate that superior service isn't just about solving problems – it's about creating relationships that stand the test of time and delivering value that extends far beyond individual transactions."



For over 48 years, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community.

