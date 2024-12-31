Hale Capital Partners Invests In Existx To Bridge The Technology Transition Gap For National Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Capital Partners ("Hale Capital"), a US-based private growth equity firm, recently closed an in ExistX, Inc., a trailblazing solutions company redefining how cutting-edge innovations transition into operational impact. By bridging the "technology transition valley of death," ExistX ensures groundbreaking research becomes operational capabilities, supporting high-stakes missions across the battlefield and in critical defense operations.

Founded in 2023, ExistX has rapidly established itself as a leader in delivering agile, adaptable digital solutions tailored to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC). With a steadfast commitment to dual-use solutions, the company is empowering national security efforts across four critical domains: cyber resilience and network-agnostic data transport, secure communications and data privacy, user-friendly autonomy and automated reasoning, and specialized commercial applications.

ExistX's success is rooted in its origins as the applied engineering spinout of Galois, a leading research organization specializing in advanced computing and secure systems. Recognizing the industry-wide challenge of transitioning research into field-ready, operational applications, Galois intentionally created ExistX to bridge this gap for their research in order to maintain its own research-focused culture. Purpose-built to address this challenge, ExistX combines deep technical expertise with repeatable engineering practices and organizational compliance to ensure groundbreaking innovations make it into mission-critical operations.

With a proven track record of transitioning Galois research into operational solutions, ExistX has demonstrated the strength of its business model and its focus on addressing technology transition. Now, with the support of Hale Capital, ExistX is poised to expand its network of research partnerships, leveraging Hale's nearly three decades of experience with technology-forward defense and intelligence contractors. Hale Capital's investment will enable ExistX to grow its business development team, build on its profitable operations and established customer base, and collaborate with Hale's portfolio of companies, leading research firms, and national labs. This strategic partnership positions ExistX to unlock new opportunities for fielding transition-ready innovations and delivering a lasting impact on national security.

Hale Capital is a growth-oriented private equity fund that recently raised its sixth pool of capital, focusing on special situations such as spinouts, divestitures, and federal and dual-use technology solutions and services. As a DoD Trusted Investor, Hale Capital seeks to back companies leveraging differentiated technology to meet the critical needs of elite customers. The investment in ExistX builds on Hale Capital's proven track record of scaling successful Galois spinouts, including TangramFlex (enabling complex system interoperability), thatDot (enabling streaming graph data at massive scale), and Niobium (developing hardware accelerators supporting fully homomorphic encryption). Together, Hale Capital and ExistX aim to shape the future of defense innovation, delivering breakthrough technologies that empower mission success and redefine national security capabilities.

About Hale Capital

Hale Capital partners with talented business leaders to accelerate growth in special situations, including spinouts, recapitalizations, and divestitures, and federal technology sectors. Hale Capital is a DoD Trusted Investor with active TS clearances on its Investment Committee, and a roadmap to success which centers on a program of financial, cultural, and operational transformation developed from extensive work over nearly three decades. This critical intellectual property helps our companies evolve, grow, and compete in an ever-shifting marketplace. To learn more, visit .

About ExistX

ExistX develops and delivers digital solutions, specializing in bridging the gap between groundbreaking research and field-ready, operational applications through effective technology transition. Partnering with unique R&D firms, our team of applied engineering and operational execution professionals excel at transforming innovative ideas into scalable, mission-critical solutions. Founded as a spinout of Galois, Inc., ExistX is uniquely positioned to overcome the "technology transition valley of death," delivering practical solutions tailored to the complex needs of national security and commercial challenges. To learn more, visit .

Media Contacts:

Hale Capital Partners

Nate Foos

[email protected]





ExistX

Janie Robinson

[email protected]

SOURCE Hale Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED