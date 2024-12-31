NEXSTAR's COAST-TO-COAST COUNTDOWN TO 2025 TO FEATURE SPECIAL LIVE SEGMENT FROM MISS AMERICA COMPETITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of the highly anticipated "Coast-to-Coast Countdown to 2025," presented by Nexstar Group and host Nikki Novak, the delegates from the Miss America and Miss America's Teen competitions will participate in an exclusive broadcast segment from the official Miss America competition. The event will be held at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The "Coast-to-Coast Countdown to 2025" broadcast will air live on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT across 69 Nexstar-owned and partner stations, reaching more than 50 million households nationwide. Hosted from Las Vegas and featuring performances by legendary musical acts such as The Jacksons, Foreigner, Sheila E., and more, the special will include spectacular countdowns in all four U.S. time zones, culminating in a fireworks and drone show over the Las Vegas Strip.

The national pageant delegates' segment will spotlight the sisterhood, celebration, and excitement of the Miss America competition, which, for the first time, will be held during New Year's Eve festivities. Guests at the party will join millions of viewers across the country in counting down to the new year while sharing personal messages of hope and joy via social media using the hashtags #Coast2CoastNYE and #MissAmerica.

"We are so excited to kick off the new year with a new era of Miss America and toast to the next 100 years!" said Robin Fleming, CEO and owner of Miss America. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our delegates to shine on one of the most anticipated nights of the year."

The Miss America and Miss America's Teen final competitions will be held January 4-5 at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, FL.

For more information, visit missamerica

missamerica or follow the festivities on official Miss America social media handles @MissAmerica.

About Miss America

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while serving as positive role models in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering Women to Lead," engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year. Committed to community service initiatives, the program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3).

