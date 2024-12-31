عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Penumbra, Inc. To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


12/31/2024 2:33:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN ) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Event:
43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date:

Monday, January 13, 2025
Time:
6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at .
The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
 Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31122024003732001241ID1109043994


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search