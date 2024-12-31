Academy Award Winning Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Joined Palestinian Oscar Entry 'From Ground Zero' As Executive Producer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From Ground Zero

is a powerful collection of short films by 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war in present-day Gaza. Through a unique blend of animation, documentary, and fiction, these stories capture the steadfastness of the human spirit and enduring creativity that thrives even in the face of relentless devastation.

These Palestinian filmmakers have accomplished a cinematic miracle. - Michael Moore

Garnering international acclaim since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2024, Variety praised the project, stating: "The filmmaking ingenuity on display is undoubtedly impressive." while FilmThreat said, "From Ground Zero is a profound cinematic event, proving that movies can be made even on the edge of destruction." Slant Magazine said, "The film is a stirring testament to art as a tool of survival, to the power of community art-making to affirm life in the face of omnipresent death, and to a nationless people's desire to be seen by and engage in dialogue with the community of nations."

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore, known for his groundbreaking and thought-provoking documentaries, brings his expertise and passion for social justice to the project. Moore's career highlights include his Oscar-winning documentary

Bowling for Columbine

(2002); the Cannes Palme d'Or-winning

Fahrenheit 9/11

(2004); and

Sicko

(2007), which shed light on the failures of the U.S. healthcare system. His impactful storytelling has shaped public discourse and brought attention to critical social and political issues worldwide.

Moore shared his sentiments about joining the project saying, "These Palestinian filmmakers have accomplished a cinematic miracle. They have made a brilliant film in the midst of what Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have now declared a genocide. The only weapons that Rashid and these 22 courageous

Palestinian directors in Gaza have are their cameras and their creativity.

No filmmaker, writer, or artist should ever have to tell the story of their own extermination. It's an honor to stand in solidarity with them and help share their stories with the world."

Director Rashid Masharawi expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "The team is both humbled and thrilled to be shortlisted. With Michael Moore's involvement, we are even more empowered to portray the humanity and resilience of Palestinians, share their creativity with the world, and showcase the power of cinema as a force for justice and understanding."

From Ground Zero

will be released in U.S. theaters nationwide on January 3, 2025.

"Michael Moore's passion for telling stories that challenge injustice aligns perfectly with our mission as a company. His expertise and commitment to social justice will be invaluable in helping us share these powerful, untold stories, and we are thrilled to have him join 'From Ground Zero.'"

said Hamza Ali , Co-Founder of Watermelon Pictures.

