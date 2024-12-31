ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
Date
12/31/2024 2:32:25 AM
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2024 were $361,430,563 as compared with $363,570,286 on July 31, 2024, and $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023. On October 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.57 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
October 31, 2024
|
July 31, 2024
|
October 31, 2023
|
Total Net Assets
|
$361,430,563
|
$363,570,286
|
$311,650,529
|
NAV Per Share
|
$12.57
|
$12.65
|
$10.84
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period August 1, 2024 through October 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,985,301 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,015,971 or $0.07 per share of common stock for the same period.
|
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2024
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2024
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2023
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$2,985,301
|
$3,056,703
|
$2,742,139
|
Per Share
|
$0.10
|
$0.11
|
$0.10
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($2,015,971)
|
$12,753,214
|
($43,892,817)
|
Per Share
|
($0.07)
|
$0.44
|
($1.53)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
