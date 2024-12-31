(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative (AAHPM) is grateful to receive support from the Adtalem Global Education Foundation for the Next Gen Scholars for Equity in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. The Foundation supports programs and partners like AAHPM that strengthen the healthcare workforce, expand access to quality education and address healthcare disparities. The Foundation's sole member is Adtalem Global Education, the number one provider of healthcare education in the U.S.

In May 2023, led by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, AAHPM launched the inaugural Next Gen Scholars for Equity in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program. This program was initiated as a response to the growing demand for HPM practitioners and the need to increase representation in the field. Data suggests that a lack of culturally effective hospice and palliative care services in communities that have been marginalized and underserved contributes to inequities in care and disparities in outcomes. Data further suggests that health outcomes and patient satisfaction are significantly better when physicians are representative of the populations they serve, yet African American and Hispanic physicians represent less than 5% and 8% of hospice and palliative medicine fellows, respectively. Increasing representation is an important step in addressing disparities.

The Next Gen Scholars Program supports post-graduate medical residents and fellows from underrepresented communities in the profession's workforce and leadership and who are interested in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM). The scholars who graduate from the program will be essential as the HPM professional community works together towards centering the needs of those currently underrepresented in HPM.

The Academy's program and the Adtalem Foundation's funding initiative aligns with the shared goals of strengthening the pipeline of underrepresented minorities to careers in the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare disparities, and promoting growth through career and leadership training.

"The Next Gen Scholars for Equity in Hospice and Palliative Medicine program is such an important part of ensuring both increasing representation of diverse practitioners and in building a robust pipeline for the future workforce of HPM," said Kimberly Angelia Curseen MD FAAHPM, Emory University. "As the chair of the Next Gen Scholars committee, I'm thrilled and grateful that the Adtalem Global Education Foundation is joining us in this effort by providing a generous grant to support the program and the impact."

Program Activities - Each scholar is matched with a sponsor who is considered a leader and expert in the field of HPM. The sponsor functions as an advocate and mentor. Both scholars and sponsors commit to a two-year relationship, communicating a minimum of once a month. Scholars will work with their sponsors to produce a final project. Examples of projects include case studies, bench or clinical research, patient safety and quality, educational projects, and projects related to equity.

Scholars are provided travel stipends to meet with their mentor and travel to the AAHPM Annual Assembly to build their professional network within the HPM Community.

Applications open in spring of each year with a new cohort beginning in January 2024. AAHPM invites institutions to help identify eligible candidates. Interested institutions, applicants, and sponsors can learn more by visiting AAHPM's website or contacting Linda Sterling, DEI and Membership Engagement Manager

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

(AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

About Adtalem Global Education Foundation

Founded in 2010, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation is organized to support charitable, educational and research purposes. The Foundation's sole member is Adtalem Global Education. The Foundation's activities reflect a commitment to supporting causes and programs that aim to expand the healthcare workforce pipeline and address disparities in the industry. Visit the Adtalem Global Education Foundation for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education is the leading provider of healthcare education in the U.S., shaping the future of healthcare by preparing a diverse workforce with high-quality academic programs. We innovate education pathways, align with industry needs and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to excellence and inclusivity is reflected in our expansive network of institutions, serving over 83,000 students and supported by a strong community of approximately 350,000 alumni and over 10,000 dedicated employees. Visit

