Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling In Supply, NC

"Hewett Place offers homebuyers a great opportunity to enjoy coastal living at an incredible value," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Single- and two-story homes are already available for purchase online, so it's a great time for buyers to explore options and lock in their dream home."

More About Hewett Place

Now selling from the low $200s



101 single-family homesites

Five floor plans available

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

1- and 2-bay garages

Up to 1,765 square feet

Open-concept layouts with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler® water fixtures and more included USDA loan eligible!

Location:

Hewett Landing Drive

Supply, NC 28462

910.613.0695

VISIT OUR MYRTLE BEACH AREA SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

980 Cipriana Drive, Suite A10

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

910.613.0695

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

