Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling In Supply, NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Learn more and explore available homes at .
"Hewett Place offers homebuyers a great opportunity to enjoy coastal living at an incredible value," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Single- and two-story homes are already available for purchase online, so it's a great time for buyers to explore options and lock in their dream home."
More About Hewett Place
Now selling from the low $200s
101 single-family homesites
Five floor plans available
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
1- and 2-bay garages
Up to 1,765 square feet
Open-concept layouts with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler® water fixtures and more included
USDA loan eligible!
Location:
Hewett Landing Drive
Supply, NC 28462
910.613.0695
VISIT OUR MYRTLE BEACH AREA SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.
980 Cipriana Drive, Suite A10
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
910.613.0695
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
MENAFN31122024003732001241ID1109043934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.