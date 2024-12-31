Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Adaptive Wear Diaper (MBQ-602)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new adaptive diaper to better accommodate a G-tube," said an inventor, from

Stockbridge, Ga., "so I invented the ADAPTIVE WEAR DIAPER. My design provides easy access to the G-tube, it prevents pressure, and it helps you keep the area clean."

The patent-pending invention provides adaptive diapers for individuals who have G-tubes/PEG/feeding tubes. In doing so, it offers easy access to the tube for feedings and for cleaning the area, without having to remove the diaper. It also would indicate when the G-tube area gets soiled, and it would not put pressure on the area. The invention features a stylish and effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals of any age with feeding/gastrostomy tubes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-602, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

