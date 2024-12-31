(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES

, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate has successfully completed a series of key upgrades to its Dubai data center, enhancing capacity for infrastructure services, including bare metal, colocation, and virtual machines (VMs), while increasing available low-latency IP bandwidth.

NetActuate Completes Upgrades to Dubai Data Center – Enhancing Network, Anycast, and Infrastructure Services

Continue Reading

These upgrades align with the Middle East's growing role as a global digital hub, fueled by hyperscaler investments, smart city projects, and a focus on sustainability. The region's strategic location, combined with enhanced connectivity and technological advancements, is attracting businesses looking to expand their presence across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

"Our customers rely on us to deliver low-latency, high-performance infrastructure and network services in every region we serve," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Cofounder, NetActuate. "These upgrades in Dubai strengthen our ability to help providers reach end users across the Middle East and Africa with reliability and speed."

Located in the region's first carrier-neutral data center, NetActuate's Dubai facility

serves as a critical hub for international business. The enterprise-class facility provides robust multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling systems, and direct connectivity to the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX). It is certified compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2 standards. Local technicians and NetActuate's 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC) are available to provide expert support and remote hands.

Providers can seamlessly deploy on NetActuate's anycast

delivery platform, built on one of the world's largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks. Designed for maximum reliability and low latency, NetActuate's anycast

platform is available from Dubai and over 40 global locations with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

Customers can leverage this enhanced Dubai facility , alongside NetActuate's global footprint, to deploy hybrid environments across 40+ strategic locations worldwide. This enables businesses to reduce vendor complexity while accessing best-in-class infrastructure and low-latency network services.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To

schedule a call

with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit

netactuate . To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at

anycast .

SOURCE NetActuate, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED