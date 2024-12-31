Oneview Expands Omnichannel Store Fulfillment Leadership With Batch Picking, Omni Returns And Findit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Since the beginning of the cross-channel into omnichannel movement, we have stood by the principle that the store holds tremendous power as the hub of seamless engagement to create long-term brand loyalty," said OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza . "This began with bringing the first retailer-driven omnichannel solution into production within a few months in 2014 and remains today with our continuous delivery of new cloud features that optimize associate and store workflows, empower every store as a warehouse and maximize store efficiency while delighting customers."

OneView closes 2024 as a highly successful year that included the go-live of multiple retail innovators now managing thousands of retail stores across dozens of countries. OneView's prioritization of scalability and efficiency in the platform, leveraging the most powerful cloud technologies, is a proven strategy with the platform's success running complex, highly modern store estates across the globe.

OneView's Composable Commerce solution, including point of sale, omnichannel fulfillment, real-time store inventory and multichannel promotions, will be shown in Booth 4480 at NRF '25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York from January 12-14, 2025.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform store engagement with a composable platform for point of sale, mobility, real-time inventory and omnichannel store fulfillment. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the 'omnichannel moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces out of stocks and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. Leading retailers use OneView to overcome legacy constraints by unlocking store technology and empowering associates and customers with click-to-brick engagement across the buying journey that drives loyalty and retention. Learn more at

