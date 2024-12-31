Procare Solutions Celebrates 2024 Milestones With Key Achievements In Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software, achieved several noteworthy milestones in our mission to help ensure the care, safety and education of children. These include many new product enhancements, partnerships and the addition of professional development training.

This year's highlights include:



Updates to our digital curriculum that include earning approvals in several states ensuring compliance and ease of use for early childhood educators nationwide

Mobile app enhancements including new photo reactions and improved messaging to enhance staff communication, as well as new advanced registration features with custom forms and lead management to streamline administrative tasks

Integrations with our partners to help child care centers grow enrollment and improve their educational offerings, ensuring better outcomes for children and families The acquisition of Bertelsen Education expanding Procare to include continuing education training for early childhood education and Head Start child care providers

"Our belief that every child deserves the best possible start is at the heart of everything we do," said Procare Solutions CEO JoAnn Kintzel. "Each of these developments reflects our commitment to delivering robust, user-friendly solutions that support child care providers in achieving their goals."

Supporting Early Childhood Education (ECE) Curriculum

Helping centers improve the education of young learners has always been, and continues to be, a top priority of Procare Solutions.

Our 2024 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report found that about 30% of survey respondents said each teacher spends between three and five hours a week doing lesson planning and a similar percentage noted their centers create their own curriculum.

Procare Early Learning powered by Learning Beyond Paper , an all-digital curriculum designed for ECE that is embedded into Procare, was updated and gained approval in several states. Aligning with state-approved ECE curriculum is essential for securing grant funding and providing high-quality education.

In the newest version, the hands-on, play-based activities got a boost by intentionally integrating them across multiple developmental domains and incrementally increasing their complexity throughout the year. And it also includes similar activities across various age groups to better support mixed-age classrooms.

Learning supports were enhanced to assist diverse learners, including guided lesson support videos for teachers. These videos show the step-by-step implementation of each activity focusing on elevating quality with teacher-child interactions and serve as a virtual mentor and coach for teachers.

Making ECE Professional Development Simpler

The Procare Solutions 2024 trends report also found that nearly one-third of respondents need more professional development for teachers and staff.

Through the acquisition of Bertelsen Education , a leader in professional development training, ECE providers using Procare gained access to professional development and continuing education courses.

By adding Bertelsen Education's training courses, which are accredited in all 50 states, we continue to build on our comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support child care centers in delivering excellent early childhood education.

Improving Learning in Child Care Classrooms While Helping Grow Enrollment

ECE teachers in child care centers using Procare also can benefit from educational videos from MarcoPolo Learning, the award-winning global developer of educational products and instructional resources. In 2024, MarcoPolo Learning's comprehensive library of developmentally appropriate short videos, educator guides and activities became available in Procare , making it easier for educators to incorporate the resources into their lesson plans.

And a new partnership with Lakeshore Learning , a leading developer and retailer of educational materials, supports child care providers by offering them access to high-quality educational materials at discounted rates.

Procare customers have access to a dedicated Lakeshore Learning eStore with hundreds of curated educational materials and resources specifically tailored for early childhood programs with a discount and free shipping.

Also in 2024, a new integration between Procare Solutions and IntelliKid Systems , a leading provider of child care enrollment and marketing software, offered a suite of marketing tools to connect time-strapped early childhood education centers with families searching for high-quality child care.

With Procare and IntelliKid Systems, the entire enrollment lifecycle is handled with ease, from inquiry to registration and everything in between.

This partnership adds marketing automation to the suite of robust enrollment tools already offered in Procare that include waitlist management, electronic documents and the Lead Insights dashboard that shows how effective a center is at converting prospective customers.

Using Technology to Help Child Care Leaders and Families

The Procare child care mobile app has long been a staple for communication between child care center staff and families. And in 2024, it added some fun too – families can now add an emoji reaction to photos posted to their child's daily activity feed and staff users can view the reactions to see how their work is being recognized! The app got its own round of applause, finishing the year with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating in the Apple store.

Messaging features for child care center staff got a boost – staff can send and receive messages via Procare or text messages. The option to send text alerts allows administrators to communicate with staff members without a Procare account. These messages are sent as a text message to a staff member's mobile device.

And Procare's all-new registration and lead management solution allows centers to create multiple registration forms with unique fields and requirements, giving more freedom to customize registration for different purposes. On top of that, leads can now be reviewed ahead of time, with opportunities to identify and merge any potential duplicates.



Recognition for Our Work

Procare Solutions CEO JoAnn Kintzel was named to the list of Calibre One's 2024 ranking of the top 25 women leaders in U.S. private equity-backed software , the second year in a row she achieved this award. She also received the 2024

ASU+GSV Power of Women Award.

Tammie Hogan, our chief customer officer, made the Top 25 Women Chief Customer Officers of 2024, Women We Admire.

And we are proud to once again be honored with a Built In 2024 Best Places to Work Award. This annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Procare Solutions was featured in the Software Advice FrontRunners report for Daycare Software category this year. The recognition underscores the value that Procare provides to users. Additional product awards we received include:



GetApp Category Leaders 2024

Software Advice Front Runners 2024

Capterra Short List for Daycare Software 2024

SourceForge Fall Leader 2024 G2 Fall Leader 2024

About Procare Solutions:

For over 30 years, Procare Solutions has been dedicated to empowering early childhood educators by providing products and services that enable them to focus on the care, safety and education of children.

We recognize the responsibility that comes with nurturing and educating children, which is why our child care management solutions are designed to automate business processes, help ensure safety and compliance, communicate with families and provide educational resources and training to help teachers and children thrive.

Over 40,000 satisfied customers have chosen Procare Solutions as their trusted partner in providing exceptional care for young minds.

For more information, visit ProcareSolutions

SOURCE Procare Solutions

