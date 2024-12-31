Statement By U.S. Conference Of Mayors On Passing Of Former President Jimmy Carter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's mayors celebrate the life and mourn the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a great champion of American cities. With a historic urban policy agenda, President Carter forever changed and strengthened the relationship between the and America's cities. His work helped spur private in cities, created jobs in areas most in need, prioritized issues such as and mass transit and fostered civil rights. Following his passing, U.S. of Mayors President Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther released the statement below:

"Blessed are the peacemakers, and President Jimmy Carter was truly one of the greatest of them. An incredible American, he spent his life dedicated to uplifting human dignity, both in the United States and around the world. I had the honor of interning for him at the Carter Center during the summers of 1995 and 1996, where I witnessed firsthand his deep commitment to humanitarian work. His legacy continues to inspire us today, as we strive to build peace in our neighborhoods and across the globe. An American hero, President Carter's life reminds us that one person's devotion to service and justice can change the world."

