TCBP Issues 25% Stock Dividend

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP )

a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that have formally approved the recently announced 25% stock dividend.

was formally approved at today's General Meeting of the Company. The special dividend of 0.25 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") for every 1 ADS held by shareholders on the record date of January 2, 2025 are expected to be delivered to shareholders on or about January 6th.

TC BioPharm CEO, Bryan Kobel stated: "Rewarding additional shares to shareholders in the form of this special dividend is an important and effective component of our capital management strategy. It also reflects management's strong confidence in the Company's financial future. I anticipate 2025 to be a period of growth and development for our Company as we remain focused on delivering improved value for our shareholders."

Per Nasdaq requirements, trading in the Company's ADSs will temporarily stop at 5:00 pm on January 2, 2025, and recommence on or around January 8, 2025, to allow the Depositary to process the stock dividend. Nasdaq will adjust the opening price on January 8 to reflect the dilution impact of the stock dividend.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer treatment with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

