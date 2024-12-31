UN Chief Calls For Making 2025 'New Beginning' In New Year Message

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Dec 31 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for making 2025 'a new beginning' in his message for the New Year.

"Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife -- fueling tensions and mistrust," Guterres said on Monday.

He said that the globe has just endured a decade of deadly heat and the top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024.

"This is climate breakdown -- in real-time," Guterres stressed. "We must exit this road to ruin -- and we have no time to lose."

The UN Chief urged countries to put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. "It is essential and it is possible," he added.

"Even in the darkest days, I've seen hope power change," Guterres said, hailing the activists raising their voices for progress, as well as the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people.

The UN Chief said he also sees hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice, reports Xinhua news agency.

He underscored that the Pact for the Future, adopted in September, 'is a new push' to build peace through disarmament and prevention, reform the global financial system, and stick to the values and principles enshrined by human rights, international law and the United Nations Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There are no guarantees for what's ahead in 2025. But I pledge to stand with all those who are working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people," Guterres said.

"Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning," the UN chief said. "Not as a world divided. But as nations united."

