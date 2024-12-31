Russian War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,610 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2024, amount to approximately 789,550 personnel, with 1,610 of these losses occurring over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed: 9,668 (+5) Russian tanks, 20,030 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 21,528 (+34) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 21,081 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 32,626 (+75) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,671 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

These figures are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, at 22:00, there had been 153 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the front lines.