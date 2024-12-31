New Syllabus In Uttarakhand, Free Higher Education For Orphans: Kumaun Varsity V-C Prof Rawat (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Uttarakhand is preparing to roll out a new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) syllabus next year, developed under the leadership of Kumaun University Vice-Chancellor Prof Diwan S. Rawat. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Prof Rawat discussed the motivations, plans, and collaborations shaping the University's new initiatives, which include free education for orphans and a Rs 100 crore grant from the Central under the Prime Minister's Higher Education Campaign. He also discussed the tie-ups with American, Japanese, French and German experts. The university is also connecting with Indian military experts.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: Why is a new syllabus needed?

Prof Rawat: The current syllabus for UG and PG programs is completely outdated. For example, science students are studying irrelevant concepts because technology has changed dramatically. We need a curriculum that reflects current advancements and prepares students for real-world challenges.

IANS: What will the new syllabus include, and will it apply to all universities?

Prof Rawat: Yes, it will be implemented across all universities and colleges in Uttarakhand. We are designing a research-based, scientific syllabus with inputs from experts at leading universities like Delhi University. Industry leaders have also been consulted to ensure the syllabus develops skills that align with market requirements.

IANS: Is the University receiving support from the Central Government?

Prof Rawat: Yes, we've received a Rs 100 crore grant under the Prime Minister's Higher Education Campaign. This is the first time the University has secured such a substantial grant, and it's being used to modernize classrooms and laboratories; promote innovation centres and interdisciplinary research; establish a Centre for Excellence in Himalayan Medicinal Plants and Wellness Lifestyle; and create a Patent Cell and provide internal research funding for faculty.

IANS: How are resources being optimized to boost research?

Prof Rawat: We've implemented reforms to save costs. For example, we've introduced a transparent system for printing question papers and answer sheets, saving Rs 4.5 crore annually. These savings are being reinvested in research and infrastructure. Recently, we allocated Rs 1.25 crore to support researchers. Additionally, we are providing free education to students who have lost both parents and cannot afford fees.

IANS: Are there any collaborations with foreign institutions?

Prof Rawat: Absolutely. We've collaborated with Georgia University in the USA and have visiting faculties from countries like the USA, China, Japan, Sweden, France, and Germany. We also have an MOU with Chargé CCCV (C4V) in New York, which offers PhD students Rs 8 lakh annually for research. Furthermore, we've partnered with the American Chemical Society (ACS) and work closely with IIT Roorkee and IIM Kashipur.

IANS: How is the University leveraging Uttarakhand's military connections?

Prof Rawat: Uttarakhand has a deep connection with the armed forces. We've established a Directorate for Visiting and Honorary Professors, appointing retired military officers as visiting professors. They conduct free training programs for NDA, SSB, and CDS aspirants. We're also exploring collaborations with military academies for joint research and training initiatives.

IANS: How is the University addressing migration challenges in Uttarakhand?

Prof Rawat: To tackle migration, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry. We organize job fairs, industry-academic meets, and skill development programs. By connecting students with local industries, we're creating employment opportunities within the state.