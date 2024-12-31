Extending All Possible Help: MEA After Indian Nurse's Sentenced To Death In Yemen

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen.

“We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options,” said of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“The is extending all possible help in the matter,” he added.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

