TORQ Cycling Team Announces Sponsorship by Dubai Investments and Dubai Investments Park to Promote a Healthier Lifestyle

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The TORQ cycling team has announced that the 2025 cycling event will be sponsored by Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, and its wholly owned subsidiary Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

TORQ is an amateur Emirati cycling team, and the support from Dubai Investments and Dubai Investments Park comes as part of the Group’s corporate social responsibility strategy and commitment to the youth and sports sectors, aligned with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to promote a healthier, more active, and vibrant lifestyle.

Under this sponsorship, Dubai Investments supports the team’s activities and participations. Founded in 2015 by a group of young Emirati cycling enthusiasts, the TORQ team has established itself as a strong contender in various local competitions, including the Nasser Bin Hamad Tour in Bahrain, Al Salam Championship, securing first place in the Amateur Cycling League, second place in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, and second place in the Spinneys 92 Challenge.

Zaal Khalifa Bin Zaal, Manager of the TORQ Cycling Team, also expressed his gratitude, stating, “Dubai Investments serves as a model in supporting Emirati talent. Over the years, the company has had a significant impact across various sectors, particularly in sports. Dubai Investments Park (DIP), with its world-class infrastructure, has been instrumental in fostering a sports-friendly environment and supporting such initiatives. Over the last 30 years, Dubai Investments has established itself as a leading name in the investment sector, which makes us proud to be associated with it. This step will play a crucial role in enhancing our presence in upcoming community races and championships. Our primary goal is to promote sports as a way of life and support public health by attracting young Emiratis to the team. Our ambitions go beyond winning or losing, as everyone benefits from training and participating in cycling events. We also aim to make the most of the facilities and infrastructure provided under the wise leadership’s directives, which have transformed cities into sports-friendly environments, particularly with dedicated cycling tracks.”

This sponsorship reinforces Dubai Investments’ ongoing commitment to fostering Emirati talent, supporting community-driven initiatives, and promoting a sustainable, healthy lifestyle.



