DSF DAILY SURPRISES KICK OFF WITH EXCLUSIVE ONE-DAY-ONLY DISCOUNTS AT LEADING BRANDS ACROSS THE CITY

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 December 2024: The best time to shop in Dubai is here as the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) celebrates its epic 30th anniversary with the greatest-ever line-up of shopping deals across the city’s stunning selection of world-class shopping malls, markets, and retail districts. This edition brings back the DSF Daily Surprises bigger than ever before, offering shoppers a daily dose of unbeatable deals from the city’s favourite brands. Each day of the festival, one brand or retailer at a single location unveils an exclusive promotion, running from 10am until stocks last.



The DSF Daily Surprises are part of DSF Sale Season, running until 2 February 2025, where shoppers can enjoy irresistible shopping sales and discounts from 25 to 75 per cent and bag brilliant bargains across some of the world’s most iconic fashion and beauty brands throughout the duration of the festival.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the exclusive DSF Daily Surprises will be revealed daily, with one brand offering one unbeatable offer at one location for one day only. The daily surprises will be revealed 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Shopping Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.



Shoppers can plan for the perfect shopping spree with the following offer…



MONDAY, 30 DECEMBER 2024

Bath & Body Works at Mall of the Emirates is delighting visitors this DSF season with up to 80 per cent off across its captivating array of fragrances, gifts, bath essentials, body care, and candles. Shoppers can indulge in the brand’s heavenly scents while stocking up on favourites and discovering new treasures.



