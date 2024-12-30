EM Tracking Tech Developer Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Sees Growing Interest And Opportunities Worldwide To Advance Public Safety And Offender Rehabilitation
The small Mediterranean island nation of Malta is in the process of joining other governments in launching an electronic monitoring (“EM”) solution for supervising parolees and suspects subject to restraining orders to ensure public safety
EM offender tracking, when technically advanced and properly applied, is now regarded as an important low-cost alternative to expensive incarceration by many criminal justice systems, with growing use worldwide
Israel-based SuperCom is an electronic monitoring technology developer working with an increasing number of criminal justice systems to deploy its PureSecurity Suite advanced EM solutions as a means of protecting society and potential victims, such as those subject to threats from domestic violence
SuperCom's competitive platform also has the potential to fulfill a rehabilitative purpose by reducing criminal recidivism and helping supervised individuals to return productively to work, school or family interaction
GPS tracking technology developer
SuperCom
(NASDAQ: SPCB)
is helping improve public safety by building and deploying an electronic platform and monitoring service for criminal justice agencies that helps ensure that qualifying offenders and supervised suspects remain under monitored activity without the heavy expense of incarceration.
SuperCom's GPS and RFID-enabled electronic monitoring (“EM”) devices represent significant improvements over legacy solutions used by many judicial systems and can provide superior remote supervision of enrolled individuals under house arrest or limited movement. They can monitor...
