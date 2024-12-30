(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The small Mediterranean island nation of Malta is in the process of joining other in launching an electronic monitoring (“EM”) solution for supervising parolees and suspects subject to restraining orders to ensure public safety

EM offender tracking, when technically advanced and properly applied, is now regarded as an important low-cost alternative to expensive incarceration by many criminal justice systems, with growing use worldwide

Israel-based SuperCom is an electronic monitoring developer working with an increasing number of criminal justice systems to deploy its PureSecurity Suite advanced EM solutions as a means of protecting society and potential victims, such as those subject to threats from domestic violence SuperCom's competitive platform also has the potential to fulfill a rehabilitative purpose by reducing criminal recidivism and helping supervised individuals to return productively to work, school or family interaction

GPS tracking technology developer

SuperCom

(NASDAQ: SPCB)

is helping improve public safety by building and deploying an electronic platform and monitoring service for criminal justice agencies that helps ensure that qualifying offenders and supervised suspects remain under monitored activity without the heavy expense of incarceration.



SuperCom's GPS and RFID-enabled electronic monitoring (“EM”) devices represent significant improvements over legacy solutions used by many judicial systems and can provide superior remote supervision of enrolled individuals under house arrest or limited movement. They can monitor...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN