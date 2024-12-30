CARPHA – TEPHINET Signs Mou To Increase Technical Skills Of Public Health Professionals In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean Public Agency (CARPHA) and Training Programs in Epidemiology and Public Health Interventions (TEPHINET), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) renewing their commitment to increase the skills of public health professionals in applied epidemiological interventions, including outbreak detection, emergency response and surveillance analyses.

Field epidemiology is often described as“applied” or“intervention” epidemiology. It seeks to rapidly address priority public health issues in the community by using the appropriate resources and epidemiologic methods to investigate a problem and make recommendations for public health action, for immediate and longer-term control and prevention.

Dr Lisa Indar, Ad Interim executive director, CARPHA reiterated the importance of Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs) to the region,”CARPHA's novel FETP has the laboratory component added to it and is regarded as a 'boots on the ground' programme. It has built much-needed human resources capacity for health (HRH) in the small island developing states of the Caribbean. Participants' work contributes to the strengthening of the national public health system as a whole, by providing evidence-based information for public health action.”

Dr Carl Reddy, programme director, TEPHINET expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the regional programme,“TEPHINET is proud to have the Caribbean Regional FELTP as a member of its global network, given the sterling job that it has done in building field epidemiology capacity in an underserved region susceptible to climate change and prone to public health emergencies such as natural disasters.”

Dr Laura Lee Boodram, head, Caribbean Regional Field Epidemiology and Lab Training Programmes (CR-FELTP), CARPHA said:“The tiered training programme is based on a model of building practical competencies, which enables trainees to apply classroom-based learning to solve real world situations”. CR-FELTP training content and learning projects address priority public health issues in the Caribbean, such as communicable and non-communicable diseases including HIV/AIDS; emerging health threats including Chikungunya and Ebola viruses; and laboratory surveillance.

Key objectives of the MOU are:



Developing public health human resource capacity through Field Epidemiology Training (FETP);

Implementing, following up and supporting epidemiological surveillance activities in communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, injuries and emergency preparedness and response;

Promoting networking opportunities to support further programme development and sustainability; Collaborating holistically by coordinating efficiently on activities, identifying synergies, optimising resources and opportunities, and mitigating contradictory or duplicative efforts.

In January 2017 a technical partnership was formed between the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)/TEPHINET and CARPHA in order to implement Frontline training as a pilot initiative, against the framework of the CR-FELTP. To date, 18 CARPHA member states have benefitted from the Programme.

CARPHA is the sole regional public health agency for the Caribbean, legally established in 2011 by an Inter-governmental Agreement signed by the Caribbean Community member states. CARPHA is responsible for providing strategic direction and analysing, defining and responding to the public health priorities of the Caribbean in order to prevent diseases, promote and protect health and to respond to public health emergencies.

TEPHINET , formed in 1997, is a professional network of 83-member field epidemiology training programs (FETPs) working in more than 100 countries. With a mission to empower and mobilise a competent field epidemiology workforce to serve all people through standardised training, experiential learning, training program quality improvement, mentoring, and knowledge exchanges in order to connect epidemiologists better, faster, and with quality across the globe.

