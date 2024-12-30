عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Extends Congratulations On Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Extends Congratulations On Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year


12/30/2024 7:09:49 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, Azernews reports.

MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109043209


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search