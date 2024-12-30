First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Extends Congratulations On Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year
Date
12/30/2024 7:09:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the
occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World
Azerbaijanis and New Year, Azernews reports.
