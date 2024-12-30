Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Its CMP Flow-Through Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Counsel announced today that all necessary securityholder and regulatory approvals have been received and it has now closed on the previously announced transaction to sell the CMP flow-through business to Next Edge Capital Corp.

For a more detailed description of the transaction, readers should review the joint management proxy circular dated October 25, 2024.

