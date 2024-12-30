Cartier Completes Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources (TSX-V: ECR) (“ Cartier ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 7,692,308 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.13 per share (the“ Flow-Through Shares ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.04 (the“ Private Placement ”).

Each Flow-Through Share will qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of eligible Québec resident subscribers, section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec). The Flow-Through Shares will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2024 to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder's fee to Mine Equities Ltd., an exempt market dealer, consisting of 687,500 common shares of the Company.

The closing of the Flow-Through Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Flow-Through Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is a Val-d'Or based exploration company. The Company's projects are all located in Quebec, which has consistently ranked as one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Cadillac Project and actively exploring its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional endorsement, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and Quebec investment funds.

Cautionary Statement

