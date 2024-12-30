Advantage Solutions Hires George Johnson As Chief Workforce Operations Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnson brings a wealth of expertise to strengthen client service, enhance frontline teammate experience and drive workforce efficiency

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced the appointment of George Johnson as chief workforce operations officer, effective Dec. 31. Johnson will join the company's executive leadership team and report to CEO Dave Peacock.

In the newly created position, Johnson will oversee all aspects of Advantage's workforce strategy for frontline workers, including talent acquisition, workforce enablement and safety. In the role, he will lead Advantage's efforts to enhance how the company assigns and deploys talent in the 100,000+ retail stores it serves each year.

“We are excited to welcome George to our team,” Peacock said.“George's expertise will be instrumental in driving strong field execution and efficiency as Advantage continues our ongoing journey to accelerate future growth. He brings decades of experience working with frontline leaders to drive effectiveness, and he will be invaluable in our efforts to enhance our teammate experience and drive improved retention.”

A proven strategic operations leader, Johnson joins Advantage after spending two years in key leadership roles at Sysco Corp., where he most recently served as president of the company's Carolinas region. He also held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Aramark and Aramark Healthcare, where as vice president of operations, he led several successful initiatives that significantly improved operational performance and teammate satisfaction.

“I look forward to joining a company on an upward trajectory that stands behind a meaningful mission and purpose,” Johnson said.“Most of all, I am energized to join 70,000 amazing teammates who play such an essential role getting food, household and personal care products into the hands and homes of shoppers everywhere.

“Helping enhance the experience of our frontline teammates is the ultimate honor and responsibility for me,” he continued.“When teammates feel respected and connected, there are no limits to what we can accomplish together.”

Johnson is a Brooklyn, New York, native. He graduated from Lamar University.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

Investor Contact:

Ruben Mella

...

Media Contact:

Peter Frost

...