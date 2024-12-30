Inotiv, Inc. Completes Equity Offering For Net Proceeds Of Approximately $3.6 Million

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. All shares granted to the underwriter have now been offered and sold.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 31, 2022. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at , or from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by calling (612) 326-1305.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company's products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical research and development projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the use of proceeds from the public offering. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including those factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on December 4, 2024, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.