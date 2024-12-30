ANI Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, (“ANI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Carey, Chief Officer; and Dr. Mary Pao, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 2:15pm PST/5:15pm EST, in San Francisco.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: ...

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.