Shelter Realty Inc. Welcomes Attorney Melissa R. Romano As In-House Counsel

Shelter Realty partners with attorney Melissa Romano as in-house counsel, enhancing services in real estate, landlord-tenant law, and probate.

- Tony SenaLAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shelter Realty Inc., a premier Las Vegas-based real estate and property management company , is proud to announce its partnership with esteemed attorney Melissa R. Romano. Ms. Romano will join the Shelter Realty team as in-house counsel, bringing her extensive legal expertise to enhance the company's comprehensive services.Melissa Romano is a highly regarded attorney with over 20 years of experience, specializing in real estate law, landlord-tenant disputes, evictions, estate planning, and probate. Her addition to Shelter Realty reflects the company's commitment to providing exceptional support to its clients, particularly in navigating the legal complexities associated with real estate investments, property management, and tenant relations.Ms. Romano has built a distinguished career in family law, estate planning, and probate, and has more recently focused on the dynamic field of real estate and business law. Her work has been instrumental in addressing challenges faced by property owners during the housing crisis. This unique combination of skills positions her as an invaluable asset for Shelter Realty's clients, including landlords and real estate investors.Tony Sena , founder of Shelter Realty, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Romano to our team. Her deep understanding of real estate law and her proven track record in landlord-tenant matters will allow us to offer even greater value to our clients. With her expertise, we can better support landlords, investors, and homeowners as they navigate the complexities of today's real estate landscape.”Shelter Realty Inc., founded by former Henderson Police Officer Tony Sena, has become a trusted leader in the Las Vegas real estate market . Specializing in property management in Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas, the company manages over 600 residential properties and offers full-service solutions for homeowners and investors. With a reputation for diligence and a strong network of licensed vendors, Shelter Realty ensures that investment properties are expertly maintained and managed.The addition of Melissa Romano as in-house counsel underscores Shelter Realty's mission to deliver unparalleled service and support to clients. Whether assisting with evictions, providing guidance on probate matters, or navigating landlord-tenant disputes, Ms. Romano's expertise will play a key role in expanding the firm's offerings.For more information:About Melissa R. RomanoMelissa R. Romano is an accomplished attorney with expertise in family law, estate planning, probate, and real estate law. With over 20 years of experience, she provides compassionate and efficient legal guidance, earning a reputation for excellence in her practice areas.About Shelter Realty Inc.Shelter Realty Inc. specializes in property management and real estate services in the Las Vegas Valley, with a focus on Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas. Founded by Tony Sena, the company provides full-service residential and commercial property management, foreclosure avoidance solutions, and more, managing over 600 properties with a dedicated team of rental agents.

