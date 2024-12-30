Brazil’S 2025 Inflation Forecast Climbs To 5%, Exceeding Central Bank Target

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economic analysts have raised their inflation predictions for 2025. They now expect consumer prices to increase by 4.96% by December 2025.



This forecast exceeds the central bank's tolerance range, highlighting monetary policy challenges. The new projection marks the eleventh consecutive upward revision for next year's estimate.



It surpasses the previous forecast of 4.84%. This year, annual inflation will likely reach 4.9%, slightly below earlier predictions of 4.91%. Brazil's central has responded by hiking interest rates to 12.25% this month.



They plan an additional one percentage point increase in January and March. However, most analysts believe the tightening cycle will extend into mid-2025.



Market traders anticipate borrowing costs approaching 17% by the end of next year. Rising food prices, persistent service costs, and a weaker real currency concern policymakers. These factors have stalled the disinflation process in Brazil.







The National Statistics Institute reported an unexpected drop in annual inflation to 4.71% in early December. Meat prices and dining out costs increased. However, smaller airfare hikes and lower energy bills provided some relief.



Gabriel Galipolo, the incoming central bank chief, has pledged to do whatever is necessary to control inflation. Analysts predict borrowing costs will reach 14.75% by next December and 12% by the end of 2026.



President Lula's plans to boost the economy through increased public spending have met market skepticism. Concerns about Brazil's debt trajectory persist.



The primary deficit reached 6.6 billion reais in November, slightly below analyst estimates. The Brazilian real has weakened over 21% this year, underperforming major currencies.



Analysts expect the currency to trade at 5.96 per US dollar by the end of 2025. These economic challenges will require careful navigation by policymakers in the coming years.

