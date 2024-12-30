عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Missing Srinagar Man Found Dead In Ramban

Missing Srinagar Man Found Dead In Ramban


12/30/2024 3:15:15 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man, hailing from Nowgam area of Srinagar, was found dead inside a Thar vehicle near Gadool, Ramban district of Jammu region, on Monday.

An official said that the man from Srinagar, who had reportedly been missing since December 22, was found dead inside a Thar vehicle near Gandool, Ramban.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the body was spotted this afternoon, and Police have arrived at the scene and took the body into their custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was later identified as Umer Yaseen Shah, a resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Read Also Srinagar Resident Goes Missing En Route To Jammu Missing BSF Officer Traced In Jammu

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30122024000215011059ID1109042949


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search