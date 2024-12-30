Missing Srinagar Man Found Dead In Ramban
Date
12/30/2024 3:15:15 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man, hailing from Nowgam area of Srinagar, was found dead inside a Thar vehicle near Gadool, Ramban district of Jammu region, on Monday.
An official said that the man from Srinagar, who had reportedly been missing since December 22, was found dead inside a Thar vehicle near Gandool, Ramban.
He said the body was spotted this afternoon, and Police have arrived at the scene and took the body into their custody.
He was later identified as Umer Yaseen Shah, a resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
