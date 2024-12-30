Missing Srinagar Man Found Dead In Ramban

An official said that the man from Srinagar, who had reportedly been missing since December 22, was found dead inside a Thar vehicle near Gandool, Ramban.

He said the body was spotted this afternoon, and have arrived at the scene and took the body into their custody.

He was later identified as Umer Yaseen Shah, a resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

