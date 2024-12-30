Zelensky On $2.5B In U.S. Aid: Support Comes At A Critical Moment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the United States for allocating almost $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and stressed that this support came at a critical moment.

The head of state announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine deeply appreciates the United States' steadfast support, especially as we approach the end of this challenging year. The nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance is a crucial contribution that will strengthen our defenders on the frontlines. This support comes at a critical moment, as Russia intensifies its assaults, even resorting to involving North Korean soldiers and continuing to receive weapons from North Korea and Iran," Zelensky said.

He noted that "every act of solidarity from our partners saves lives, strengthens our independence, and reinforces our resilience" and "also demonstrates that democracies are stronger then autocratic aggressors."

U.S. to provide Ukraine with USD15B secured byRussian assets – PM

"We extend our gratitude to President Biden, leaders and members of both parties in Congress, and all American people for their unwavering support of Ukraine. From the very first days of Russia's aggression in 2022, the assistance of America and other partners, combined with the heroism, bravery, and determination of the Ukrainian people, has played a key role in enabling Ukraine to defend its sovereignty, liberate significant territories from Putin's criminal forces, and restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," Zelensky said.

He added that Russia and its "evil axis" accomplices speak the language of war crimes and intimidation.

"Together with the U.S. and other partners who share our values, we must respond with strength, dignity and an unshakable commitment to freedom. We must continue moving toward peace through strength to achieve our common goal of peace in 2025 -- a goal shared by Ukraine and all its partners. Ukraine, which defends itself from brutal daily attacks, counts on our strategic friends," Zelensky said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The aid includes an additional $1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military, as well as a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package.

Biden said the allocated funds will provide Ukraine with "both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine