Russians Preparing For Assault In Kherson Region Partisans
12/30/2024 3:12:03 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agents of the ATESH partisan movement have uncovered intelligence indicating that the command of the 1218th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian armed forces is preparing for assault operations in Kherson region, anticipating significant personnel losses.
This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
According to the partisans, all servicemen have been instructed to write their personal details - such as surname, first name, personal number, and date of birth - on a piece of paper and place it inside a cartridge case to carry with them at all times. This measure is aimed at simplifying identification in case of injury or death.
The 1218th Motorized Rifle Regiment was formed after the start of the full-scale invasion and is predominantly staffed with mobilized personnel.
