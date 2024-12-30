Malaysia Global Business Forum To Kickstart 2025 With Roundtable On Corporate Community Involvement In Sports Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) is set to host its first roundtable of 2025, focusing on the dynamic theme of 'Corporate Community Involvement in Sports'. The event will take place on 20 February in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders to explore how corporate engagement in sports can deliver significant value for communities and businesses alike.



The roundtable aims to address gaps in the corporate-community ecosystem while showcasing how partnerships, sponsorships, athlete endorsements, donations, and internal company sports programmes can be leveraged to enhance community engagement, communications, stakeholder management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives.



"The corporate sector has a critical role to play in the future of a country's sporting success. Every corporate leader should have a positive experience with sports from childhood; that should be the starting point. Then we need to design an experience with the community and the corporations that fulfil their broader objectives. Sport is part of your ESG equation," said Nordin Abdullah, Founding Chairman of the Malaysia Global Business Forum.



"Corporations have a unique opportunity for to strengthen their reputation and contribute to society by embracing sports as part of their 2025 community and communication strategies. Whether it is through boosting national pride at the next SEA Games or positioning organisations as caring and collaborative entities, this roundtable is an essential platform for meaningful discussions and action," he added.



The event will feature three engaging panel sessions:







Panel 1: 'Communicating Corporate Community Involvement: Partnership, Sponsorship, or Donation?'

Panel 2: 'Longtail Benefits of Supporting Young Athletes' Panel 3: 'Designing Medal Counts – The Role of the Corporate Sector in 2, 4 and 8-Year Sports Cycles'

The roundtable will convene prominent voices, including sports organisations, policymakers, former Olympic athletes, community sports non-profits, sports business professionals, and corporate leaders, to foster collaborative solutions and shared visions.The MGBF will announce the panel speakers on 6 January, followed by the keynote speaker announcement on 13 January. Limited opportunities remain for sponsors and supporters to participate as panellists. Interested parties are encouraged to contact ... for further details.Event Details:Date: 20 February 2025Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pmVenue: Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaFees: RM88 (Members), RM138 (Non-Members)Registration: MGBF LinkedInThis roundtable is a must-attend event for organisations seeking to align their CSR goals with impactful community initiatives through the medium of sports.MGBF was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.For more information, visit .