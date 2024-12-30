Terry Moving & Storage Kicks Off 2025 With Exclusive“Move Smarter” New Year's Offers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For a limited time, Terry Moving & Storage is offering its exclusive“Move Smarter” New Year's specials on local and interstate moves, as well as storage.

- Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Moving & Storage is proud to announce its commitment to making 2025 moves smarter, faster, and stress-free with a suite of special New Year's offers tailored to simplify the moving process for its customers.

To celebrate the season of new beginnings, Terry Moving & Storage is introducing its exclusive“Move Smarter” New Year's special, featuring limited-time discounts and services designed to take the hassle out of moving:

-10% Off Packing Labor: Say goodbye to the time-consuming task of packing. Terry's expert team ensures belongings are packed safely and efficiently, saving customers time and effort.

-25% Off Boxes and Packing Materials: Proper packing requires quality materials, and with this offer, customers can protect their belongings while saving on durable, high-quality boxes.

-1st Month of Storage Free: For those in transition, Terry Moving & Storage provides secure, climate-controlled storage solutions with one month free for added convenience.

-Priority Scheduling for January Moves: To accommodate high demand, customers can take advantage of flexible scheduling and secure their ideal moving date with priority service.

“At Terry Moving & Storage, our mission has always been to make moving a smooth, stress-free experience,” said Mark Terry, founder of Terry Moving & Storage.“This New Year, we're helping our customers start fresh with exclusive offers that make moving easier and more affordable. From packing to storage, we're here to ensure every step of the process is seamless.”

With over 37 years of experience, Terry Moving & Storage has built a reputation as a trusted leader in the moving industry. Offering tailored moving, packing, and storage services, the company prioritizes customer satisfaction and care for belongings.

“We pride ourselves on being more than just movers-we're moving experts,” added Terry.“Our customers consistently praise our professionalism and attention to detail, as reflected in our 5-star Yelp reviews. We're honored to play a part in helping families and individuals begin the next chapter of their lives.”

Terry Moving & Storage's“Move Smarter” New Year's special is available for a limited time only. Don't miss the opportunity to make your 2025 move the smoothest yet.

Visit terrymovingoc for a quote today or call (949) 587-9490 today to secure your moving date.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Located in Lake Forest, CA, Terry Moving & Storage has provided reliable moving, packing, and storage services for over 37 years. Known for its customer-focused approach and exceptional service, Terry Moving & Storage serves Orange County and beyond, helping individuals and families transition seamlessly into their new homes. The company is continually racking up back-to-back moving and storage 5-star reviews on Yelp.

