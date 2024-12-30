Saniflow Corp. To Showcase Innovative Products And Solutions At NAFEM 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saniflow Corp., a leading and distributor of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, announces they will be exhibiting at NAFEM 2025.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saniflow Corp. , a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is excited to announce its participation in the NAFEM 2025 Show. The event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, from February 26th to 28th, 2025.

Visitors to the Saniflow Corp. booth, #3404, will have the opportunity to experience the latest advancements in commercial restroom technology and solutions, including:

The "U-Flow" Hand Dryer: The company's newest high-speed hand dryer, combining an eco-friendly and sustainable product with a fast and energy efficient design. This innovative solution offers a "hands-through" approach, allowing for superior drying performance while minimizing energy consumption and noise levels.



The "Behind the Mirror" All-in-one Solution: The latest innovation in restroom hygiene. This product is a modular solution where you have the ability to choose the complete cabinet, or separate modules to create your own cabinet. This solution has the power to discreetly integrate soap, water, and a hand dryer within a sleek and stylish mirror. This space-saving design provides a convenient and hygienic solution for facilities of all sizes.

At the Saniflow Corp. booth, attendees can:

Experience live product demonstrations: The company's knowledgeable team of experts will be available throughout the entirety of the show for any inquiries and live demonstrations of all products that will be on site, including the Babymedi Changing Station and All-In-One Complete Faucet System.

Schedule personalized appointments: Meet with our sales representatives to discuss your specific needs and explore customized solutions for your facility.

“We're thrilled to be exhibiting at NAFEM 2025,” said Tyler Rose, the Digital Marketing Manager at Saniflow Corp.“This event provides us with the perfect platform to showcase our innovative products and connect with industry professionals. We invite all attendees to visit our booth and discover how Saniflow Corp. can help elevate their restroom facilities.”

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a leading provider of innovative sanitation solutions. With a focus on hygiene and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of eco-friendly hand dryers and baby changing stations to meet the needs of various industries.

