Eighteenth Acquisition In 2024: Mutares Has Signed An Agreement To Acquire Nervión Industries, Engineering And Services, S.L.U. From Amper S.A.

Eighteenth in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Nervión Industries, Engineering and Services, S.L.U. from Amper S.A.

Eighteenth acquisition in 2024: Mutar es has signed an agreement to acquire Nervión Industries, Engineering and Services, S.L.U. from Amper S.A.

New platform to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Integrated industrial services player Ca. EUR 200 million in revenues in FY 2023 Munich, December 30, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has signed an agreement to acquire Nervión Industries, Engineering and Services, S.L.U. (“Nervión” or the“Company”) from Amper S.A. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment of Mutares as a new platform investment. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025. Founded in 1956, Nervión is a leading Iberian industrial services operator with extensive experience serving Tier I clients across multiple end markets, including the oil & gas, industrial, and energy sectors. The Company has built a strong reputation by consolidating a diverse range of activities, with its core business focused on industrial maintenance and assembly. Additionally, Nervión operates in key areas such as solar PV plant construction, storage tank construction and assembly, and atmospheric pollution control solutions. With consolidated revenues of ca. EUR 200 million, the company is well-positioned for future growth, supported by its robust commercial network and a track record of delivering exceptional results for its clients. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary merger control requirements and bank approvals. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "By acquiring Nervión, we are further strengthening our Goods & Services segment by integrating a leading player in the Iberian industrial services market. With its strong growth potential and highly respected brand in Spain, Nervión not only enhances our portfolio but also establishes our presence in the Spanish industrial services sector. This acquisition offers a unique opportunity to apply our extensive expertise to support Nervión's growth and strategic development. At Mutares, we look forward to collaborating with the management team and employees to adapt the business, preparing it for the next phase of growth and setting a solid foundation for the company's future success."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

