King Expresses Condolences To US President Over Passing Of Former President Carter
Date
12/30/2024 2:06:09 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 30 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Monday sent a cable to US President Joe Biden, expressing condolences over the passing of former president of the United States Jimmy Carter, according to a royal court statement.
