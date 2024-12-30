King Expresses Condolences To US President Over Passing Of Former President Carter

Amman, December 30 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Monday sent a cable to US President Joe Biden, expressing condolences over the passing of former president of the United States Jimmy Carter, according to a royal court statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.