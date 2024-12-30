عربي


King Expresses Condolences To US President Over Passing Of Former President Carter

12/30/2024 2:06:09 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 30 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II on Monday sent a cable to US President Joe Biden, expressing condolences over the passing of former president of the United States Jimmy Carter, according to a royal court statement.

Jordan News Agency

