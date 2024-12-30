Accelerating Growth: DOWTM Predictive Intelligence Supports Expansion Of Luuna® Mattresses

(MENAFN- 3BL) Luuna® Mattresses is a Mexican startup that offers a pioneering 100% foam mattress that can be vacuum compressed into a compact box. The brand's disruptive omnichannel marketing model and vertically integrated production process have made it one of the fastest growing brands in Latin America.

The exceptional quality of the brand's polyurethane foam mattresses has been endorsed by a Notary Public as the Best Rated Mattress in Mexico.

BUSINESS CHALLENGE

Developing a quality product to support business expansion

As it ramped up its ambitious expansion plans, Luuna® intended to establish the most vertically integrated model in Mexico which would enable it to develop new foams quickly in response to market demand. To achieve this – it required the brand to find reliable suppliers who would be capable of efficiently delivering high-quality polyurethane formulations.

The reliability and stability of the collaboration was crucial to support Luuna® during a rapid growth phase.

SOLUTION

Generating reliable, precise formulations – thanks to digital innovation

Since working with Dow, Luuna® has benefited from DOWTM Predictive Intelligence, a digital platform that brings together over 120 years of Dow's polyurethane formulations.

“Predictive Intelligence is a virtual lab, powered by a unified global data platform for artificial intelligence models, which allows our product development scientists to instantly visualize, analyze, and model thousands of ingredients and properties, significantly reducing development times of new polyurethane formulations,” said Sarah Eckersley, Vice President Research and Development, Dow Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure.“It puts the customer at the center of our processes, enabling Dow scientists to search for the right formulation in days or even hours.”

The precision of the formulation that DOWTM Predictive Intelligence delivers has enabled Luuna® to successfully develop new foams -- allowing the company to offer a greater variety of mattresses -- in a single production test. This has drastically reduced development time, while lowering the associated costs. As a result, it enables the company to pursue its expansion goals, such as creating the most advanced production center in Latin America which is expected to produce one mattress every 30 seconds.

Fewer production trials also means avoiding emissions from additional trials. Luuna® has reduced scrap to 1% in all production. These benefits help the company on its sustainability journey.

“At Dow, we are transforming the way we collaborate with our customers – combining our materials science expertise with cutting-edge digital technology to significantly improve product formulation and accelerate time-to-market,” said Aylin Tame, General Manager, Dow Mexico.“The success of our collaboration with Luuna® is evidence of the inherent possibilities of Predictive Intelligence.”

Discover more about DOWTM Predictive Intelligence

About the article

This case study was developed by a cross-discipline team representing materials and market expertise across Dow, Inc. in collaboration with our customer, Luuna® Mattresses. The Predictive Intelligence digital capabilities referenced in it have been developed by a team sponsored by Sarah T. Eckersley, Ph.D ., R&D vice president of Dow Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure.

Luuna® is a trademark property of KSMV Capital, S.A.P.I de C.V.