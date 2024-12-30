Qatar, UNHCR Sign Agreement To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have signed an agreement to enhance their existing cooperation, further supporting the Commission's efforts within the scope of its office in Doha and its global mandate.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the of Qatar by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Director of the International Organizations Department at the of Foreign Affairs, and on behalf of the UNHCR by its Representative to Qatar, HE Ahmed Lotfi Mohsen.

This agreement bolsters the partnership between Qatar and the UNHCR, contributing significantly to various development initiatives related to the Commission's work. It aligns with the shared objectives of advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, fostering impactful collaboration in humanitarian and developmental fields.