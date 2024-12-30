Rahul Slams MP Govt Over Dalit's Death In Police Lockup; BJP Accuses Cong Of Playing Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the death of a Dalit youth in a lockup in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

The victim identified as Mukesh Longre died on Saturday after being called to Satwas police station in Dewas district for questioning in a complaint submitted against him by a woman on December 26.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi criticised the incident terming it "shameful" and "condemnable". In his post, the Congress leader also mentioned Odisha's incident where a woman was allegedly beaten up.

Referring to Dewas police station's incident and Balasore, Odisha, the Congress leader said, " On one hand, a Dalit youth was killed in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten in Balasore, Odisha. Both these incidents are sad, shameful and highly condemnable."

He alleged that such incidents can't happen without the state government's support. "Due to the Manuvadi thinking of the BJP, such incidents are happening one after another in the states ruled by them. Such barbarism against the Bahujans of the country will not be tolerated at any cost," Rahul Gandhi's post on X read.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress unit chief Jitu Patwari and some other senior party leaders along with the family members of the deceased staged a protest at Satwas police station late on Sunday.

Responding to Congress' allegation, the MP BJP unit accused the opposition of playing politics on the death of a Dalit. The BJP also hit back at Rahul Gandhi alleging that he has made an "irresponsible" statement without knowing the details of the incident.

"It is the nature of Congress to do politics on death. Rahul Gandhi, who looks for caste and religion in any sensitive incident, is doing nothing new. Congress leaders have made irresponsible statements without knowing the truth," the MP BJP said in a statement on Monday.

Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot had earlier told the media persons that the Dalit youth made a noose around his neck with a towel, tied it to a window grill in the lock-up and began yanking his neck.

According to Gehlot, police personnel tried to stop him and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He also confirmed that there was no case against the Dalit youth, and he was just called to record his statement on the basis of a complaint received from a woman.

Following the protest on Sunday, in-charge of Satwas police station, Ashish Rajput has been suspended. The state government has ordered a judicial probe into the matter.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognizance of the matter and has sought a report from the state government.