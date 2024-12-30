V LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Visa Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Visa Inc. ("Visa Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: V) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Visa Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 16, 2023 and September 23, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

V investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Visa was not in compliance with federal antitrust laws; (2) Visa did not have effective internal programs and policies to assess and control compliance with federal antitrust laws; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Visa Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

