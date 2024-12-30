Multifamily Leadership Recognizes Northpoint Management Among The Nation's Best Places To Work Multifamily®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Management has ranked #2 in the nationwide Best Places to Work Multifamily®, published annually by Multifamily Leadership. This year, we are also proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work Multifamily® for Women, underscoring our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace.These honors were celebrated at the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit in Phoenix, AZ, on December 5-6, 2024. The event offered a unique opportunity to engage with multifamily leaders, explore cutting-edge innovation, and celebrate the shared mission of shaping the future of our industry.The multifamily industry contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually and supports over 17.5 million jobs. As the industry grows, our focus remains steadfast on creating exceptional living experiences for our residents while cultivating a workplace culture where our team members can thrive."We are beyond excited that NorthPoint Management was selected as a best place to work in multifamily and as a best place to work for women in multifamily yet again this year,” said Chris Woods, Regional Manager for NorthPoint Management.“This recognition is a reminder that living into our core values and being there for our team members and residents will continue to set us apart in our industry. I love showing up to work with the special people on our team and I look forward to making the experience of our team members and residents even better as we move into 2025!"The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program evaluates companies through a rigorous process, including an in-depth review of workplace policies and confidential employee feedback. This ensures that each recognition is rooted in genuine employee experiences, highlighting organizations that invest deeply in their teams."If you want to know whether a workplace is truly great, you ask the people who work there," says Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership.“Employee engagement is a far better predictor of organizational success than company size because it directly influences behaviors and performance. The companies recognized as Best Places to Work Multifamily® are driving the future of our industry.”Participating companies also gain valuable insights through detailed reports on employee engagement, satisfaction, and feedback, helping them build on their strengths and continuously improve.Antrim adds, "Today's workforce demands more than just jobs-they want to work for companies that align with their values and make a positive impact. The companies recognized as Best Places to Work Multifamily® are demonstrating that strong leadership and a clear mission create lasting success. These companies will have an even greater influence in the years to come.”As we reflect on these achievements, we remain committed to our core values and to fostering a workplace that values growth and innovation.

